Michelle Scragg
Furniture & Accessories in Swansea
    Examples of Michelle Scragg's Upholstered Furniture

    Michelle Scragg, Artist and Colourist. 

    Contemporary, exuberant, colourful,  fabric designed from Michelle Scragg Paintings. Choose your furniture and have it upholstered with Michelle Scragg's furnishing cotton velvets funky designs. Also used for drapes, cushions, anywhere in the home where soft furnishings are used.

    Services
    • Commissions for artwork
    • ranging from Landscape
    • Portriats
    • Florals
    • Abstract. Upholster your old vintage chair in M.Scragg's colourful fabric.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Swansea
    Address
    8A Langland Road, Mumbles, Swansea, Wales, UK
    SA3 4LX Swansea
    United Kingdom
    +44-1792369110 www.michellescragg.co.uk
