Antonia Burnett is the founder of Saving Graces, and lives and works in Dundee, Scotland. She studied interior design at Chelsea School of Art and worked in the design industry in London for over 18 years.





With a natural flair for interior layout and design, Antonia combines her product knowledge with a friendly approach and a positive attitude.





She prides herself on going the extra mile for her clients to ensure they get a quality service throughout the process. She says ‘Providing a good quality service to my clients is my top priority. Helping them to create a beautiful and functional living environment is always what I set out to achieve. I am very focused on the importance of presenting property to its full potential and how beneficial this can be for the owner’.