Saving Graces Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dundee
    • Saving Graces Interiors, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Green
    Saving Graces Interiors, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Eclectic style living room Green
    Saving Graces Interiors, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Classic style living room Pink
    +5
    Saving Graces Interiors
    Various Bedrooms, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Various Bedrooms, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Various Bedrooms, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Classic style bedroom
    +1
    Various Bedrooms
    Before and Afters, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors
    Before and Afters, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors
    Before and Afters, Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors
    +15
    Before and Afters
    Various , Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors
    Various , Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Eclectic style living room
    Various , Saving Graces Interiors Saving Graces Interiors Modern living room
    +6
    Various

    Antonia Burnett is the founder of Saving Graces, and lives and works in Dundee, Scotland. She studied interior design at Chelsea School of Art and worked in the design industry in London for over 18 years.


    With a natural flair for interior layout and design, Antonia combines her product knowledge with a friendly approach and a positive attitude.


    She prides herself on going the extra mile for her clients to ensure they get a quality service throughout the process. She says ‘Providing a good quality service to my clients is my top priority. Helping them to create a beautiful and functional living environment is always what I set out to achieve. I am very focused on the importance of presenting property to its full potential and how beneficial this can be for the owner’.

    Services
    interior design
    Service areas
    Scotland
    Address
    257 Perth Road
    DD2 1EL Dundee
    United Kingdom
    +44-7980623667 www.savinggraces.co.uk
