KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop)
Designers in Kharkiv
    • BATHROOMS, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern bathroom Stone Black
    BATHROOMS, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
    BATHROOMS, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern bathroom Tiles Brown
    BATHROOMS
    5-th Ave. NEW YORK, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown
    5-th Ave. NEW YORK, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Eclectic style kitchen Wood White
    5-th Ave. NEW YORK, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Leather Orange
    5-th Ave. NEW YORK
    Hudson St. USA, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern living room Metal Metallic/Silver
    Hudson St. USA, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern living room Textile Blue
    Hudson St. USA, KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) KAPRAN DESIGN (interior workshop) Modern living room Plastic Grey
    Hudson St. USA

    Our art group provides total complex of design work: 1.Draft. Conception. Functional devision of space with furniture arrangement. Choice of interior style solution. Visualization, animation. 2. Design project. Architectural planning. Plan solution. Preliminary register of finishing. Furniture arrangement, equipment, lighting. 3. Current project. Architectural and constructional stage. Documentation worked out on the basis of design project approved by a client. 4. Arrangement of constuction. Selection of outfit and material providers. author supervision for the whole period of construction works. Some projects carried out in collaboration with the Vanguard development

    Services
    • Design
    • author supervision
    • interior decorating of private apartments
    • country houses and public buildings (offices
    • Shops
    • Café
    • Restaurants
    • showrooms). Development and designing of nonstandard equipment. 3D modelling
    • visualization and animation of interior.
    Service areas
    Europe, Asia, and Usa
    Address
    61000 Kharkiv
    Ukraine
    kaprandesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    Ukraine. Kharkiv. Danilevskogo str. 14   Mail: kapranxdesign@mail.ru

