Our art group provides total complex of design work: 1.Draft. Conception. Functional devision of space with furniture arrangement. Choice of interior style solution. Visualization, animation. 2. Design project. Architectural planning. Plan solution. Preliminary register of finishing. Furniture arrangement, equipment, lighting. 3. Current project. Architectural and constructional stage. Documentation worked out on the basis of design project approved by a client. 4. Arrangement of constuction. Selection of outfit and material providers. author supervision for the whole period of construction works. Some projects carried out in collaboration with the Vanguard development