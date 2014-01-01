Your browser is out-of-date.

ALNO (UK) Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Leeds
    ALNO kitchens are defined by an unrivaled range of high-quality, German-manufactured, rigid-built kitchens that are contemporary and practical, benefiting from our experience of over 85 years.  With a huge choice of colours and finishes across 40 ranges and being a winner of some of the world’s most prestigious awards for innovation, we have a reputation for creative design, making ALNO kitchens the preferred choice of those who demand sophistication, luxury and inspiring kitchen ideas – all delivered and installed with exceptional service. 

    Services
    kitchen design, Kitchen Installation, and Kitchen Supply
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Leeds
    Address
    4 THE BOULEVARD
    LS12 6NY Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1133315100 www.alnokitchens.co.uk
