Gainsborough England
Textiles & Upholstery in Sudbury
    • Gainsborough was established in 1903 by Reginald Warner, an enterprising weaver who went on several Grand Tours to create an extraordinary archive of inspiration fabrics, which remains at the heart of the famous Gainsborough Archive today.  Awarded the Royal Warrant in 1980, the company has produced fabrics for numerous Royal palaces and state buildings, and today continues the tradition of creating fabrics of enduring quality.

    Service areas
    SUDBURY
    Address
    CO10 2XH Sudbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1787372081 www.gainsborough.co.uk
