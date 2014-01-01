Your browser is out-of-date.

Sarah Colson
    • FIBULA LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Living roomLighting
    FIBULA LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Living roomLighting
    FIBULA LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Living roomLighting
    +3
    FIBULA LUX Collection
    VITRO LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Study/officeLighting
    VITRO LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Study/officeLighting
    VITRO LUX Collection, Sarah Colson Sarah Colson Study/officeLighting
    +12
    VITRO LUX Collection

    Sarah Colson Ltd was founded in 2014 as a research and product platform.  

    The evolving body of research into community allows the studio to investigate ideas, materials, cultures and processes that inform the commercial outcomes. The studio's core interest is in all things hand made and how the stories can inform the studios products.  The studio continually works with exceptional artisans to produce high quality, beautiful products.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    11 Haverlock walk
    SE23 3HG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7800800428 www.sarahcolson.com
