Sarah Colson Ltd was founded in 2014 as a research and product platform.
The evolving body of research into community allows the studio to investigate ideas, materials, cultures and processes that inform the commercial outcomes. The studio's core interest is in all things hand made and how the stories can inform the studios products. The studio continually works with exceptional artisans to produce high quality, beautiful products.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
11 Haverlock walk
SE23 3HG London
United Kingdom
+44-7800800428 www.sarahcolson.com