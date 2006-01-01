Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Case Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Established in 2006, Case is the creation of British furniture pioneer Paul Newman and dedicated to producing the finest quality furniture designs for the international market and to delivering excellent design at good value. Case brings first-rate design principles and advanced manufacturing techniques to an area of the furniture market more associated with imitation and mediocrity and forges the relationships between designer, manufacturer and trading partner, and is therefore able to deliver innovation, efficiency and affordability in equal measure.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    189 Stonhouse Street
    SW4 6BB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076223506 www.casefurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element