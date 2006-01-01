Established in 2006, Case is the creation of British furniture pioneer Paul Newman and dedicated to producing the finest quality furniture designs for the international market and to delivering excellent design at good value. Case brings first-rate design principles and advanced manufacturing techniques to an area of the furniture market more associated with imitation and mediocrity and forges the relationships between designer, manufacturer and trading partner, and is therefore able to deliver innovation, efficiency and affordability in equal measure.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
189 Stonhouse Street
SW4 6BB London
United Kingdom
+44-2076223506 www.casefurniture.co.uk