"Orkun Indere is a London-based interior designer with 15 years of experience across Europe including the UK, Belgium, Turkey and Russia. He specialises in high-end residential projects. Throughout his career, Orkun's design solutions have been recognised through numerous national and international awards. Orkun enjoys a hands-on approach and project-manages the entire design and implementation cycle including concept creation, client presentations, technical drawings, providing and managing suppliers, managing builders and works, scheduling and overseeing the completion of the entire project."
- Services
- Architectural design
- Interior Design
- Furniture Design
- Construction
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- 2015 European Property Awards, Best Interior Design, Private Residence, Turkey
- 2017 London, International Property Awards, Best Architecture, Single Residence, Russia
- 2017 London, SBID-Society of British&International Designers, Finalist / Residence over £1m
- 2017 London, SBID-Society of British&International Designers, Finalist / Club &Bar Design
- Address
International House, 142 Cromwell Road
SW7 4EF London
United Kingdom
+44-7427477086 www.orkunindereinteriors.co.uk
