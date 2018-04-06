"Orkun Indere is a London-based interior designer with 15 years of experience across Europe including the UK, Belgium, Turkey and Russia. He specialises in high-end residential projects. Throughout his career, Orkun's design solutions have been recognised through numerous national and international awards. Orkun enjoys a hands-on approach and project-manages the entire design and implementation cycle including concept creation, client presentations, technical drawings, providing and managing suppliers, managing builders and works, scheduling and overseeing the completion of the entire project."