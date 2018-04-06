Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Orkun Indere Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Buckinghamshire Barn Conversion, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Turquoise
    Buckinghamshire Barn Conversion, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Industrial style bathroom Ceramic Grey
    Buckinghamshire Barn Conversion, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Stairs
    +8
    Buckinghamshire Barn Conversion
    Chelsea Flat, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Classic style houses
    Chelsea Flat
    Belsize Park Flat, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Marble Black
    Belsize Park Flat, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Marble Beige
    Belsize Park Flat, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Silver/Gold White
    +5
    Belsize Park Flat
    Log House Extension in Russia, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Rustic style living room Wood
    Log House Extension in Russia, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Wooden houses
    Log House Extension in Russia, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Log House Extension in Russia
    Open Air Bar, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Tropical style garden
    Open Air Bar, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Open Air Bar, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Tropical style wine cellar
    +10
    Open Air Bar
    Provence Villa in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Country style kitchen
    Provence Villa in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Country style kitchen
    Provence Villa in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Country style kitchen
    +29
    Provence Villa in İstanbul
    Show all 12 projects

    "Orkun Indere is a London-based interior designer with 15 years of experience across Europe including the UK, Belgium, Turkey and Russia. He specialises in high-end residential projects. Throughout his career, Orkun's design solutions have been recognised through numerous national and international awards. Orkun enjoys a hands-on approach and project-manages the entire design and implementation cycle including concept creation, client presentations, technical drawings, providing and managing suppliers, managing builders and works, scheduling and overseeing the completion of the entire project."

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Construction
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2015 European Property Awards, Best Interior Design, Private Residence, Turkey
    • 2017 London, International Property Awards, Best Architecture, Single Residence, Russia
    • 2017 London, SBID-Society of British&International Designers, Finalist / Residence over £1m
    • 2017 London, SBID-Society of British&International Designers, Finalist / Club &Bar Design
    Address
    International House, 142 Cromwell Road
    SW7 4EF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7427477086 www.orkunindereinteriors.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    All rights including photo credits are reserved.

    Reviews

    Aydin Ozgul
    about 1 year ago
      Add SEO element