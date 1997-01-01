Your browser is out-of-date.

    We are a London based interior design consultancy specialising in bespoke residential design.  Dean Keyworth, ex-President of BIID (British Institute of Interior Design), set up Armstrong Keyworth in 1997 having re-trained from a corporate marketing background and brings business and organisational acumen to every project as well as the creative input.  We love the work that we do and want you to enjoy the process of creating your new home as well as living comfortably in it once completed

    Services
    • Full interior design consultancy including structural changes
    • Decoration
    • Kitchens & bathrooms
    • Soft furnishings
    • Lighting
    • window treatments
    • colour schemes
    • space planning
    • ad hoc design consultancy
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    14 Addison Crescent
    W14 8JR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078541613 www.armstrong-keyworth.co.uk
