I offer an affordable interior design service based in Bromley, South East London. Whether you are looking for some colour advice for a single room, help in locating the perfect sofa, a new kitchen design or a full renovation project I can help.
I offer a personal local service creating contemporary and relaxed design schemes for simple practical living.
I will help you avoid making expensive mistakes by carefully planning and visualising a room before any trades people are employed.
By having the time and industry knowledge I am able to source interesting and distinctive pieces for your home. I particularly enjoy combining the best of the High Street with more unusual elements to make your home individual.
- Services
- Full design service
- Furniture Layout & Sourcing
- Kitchen Design & Sourcing
- bathroom design
- Hourly Room consultancy and general advice
- Service areas
- Bromley
- south east london kent and surrounding areas
- Address
-
24 Crest Road
BR2 7JA Bromley
United Kingdom
+44-7910785089 jmdesigninteriors.co.uk