JMdesign
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bromley
9Projects (9)
Reviews (5)
    • Bromley: Modern Geometric Tiled Bathroom, JMdesign JMdesign BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles Grey
    Bromley: Modern Geometric Tiled Bathroom, JMdesign JMdesign Modern bathroom Wood Multicolored
    Bromley: Modern Geometric Tiled Bathroom, JMdesign JMdesign BathroomToilets Tiles Blue
    Bromley: Modern Geometric Tiled Bathroom
    Brockley, Kitchen, JMdesign JMdesign Built-in kitchens Grey
    Brockley, Kitchen, JMdesign JMdesign Built-in kitchens Grey
    Brockley, Kitchen, JMdesign JMdesign Built-in kitchens Grey
    +1
    Brockley, Kitchen
    Sydenham: Urban apartment, JMdesign JMdesign Modern living room Blue
    Sydenham: Urban apartment, JMdesign JMdesign Modern style bedroom Beige
    Sydenham: Urban apartment, JMdesign JMdesign Modern style bedroom Beige
    Sydenham: Urban apartment
    Contemporary Kitchen/ Diner, JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Contemporary Kitchen/ Diner, JMdesign JMdesign Modern dining room
    Contemporary Kitchen/ Diner
    Bromley: Family Kitchen and Utility , JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Family Kitchen and Utility , JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Family Kitchen and Utility , JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Family Kitchen and Utility
    Bromley: Modern Kitchen/ Diner Extension, JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Modern Kitchen/ Diner Extension, JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Modern Kitchen/ Diner Extension, JMdesign JMdesign Modern kitchen
    Bromley: Modern Kitchen/ Diner Extension
    I offer an affordable interior design service based in Bromley, South East London. Whether you are looking for some colour advice for a single room, help in locating the perfect sofa, a new kitchen design or a full renovation project I can help.

    I offer a personal local service creating contemporary and relaxed design schemes for simple practical living. 

    I will help you avoid making expensive mistakes by carefully planning and visualising a room before any trades people are employed. 

    By having the time and industry knowledge I am able to source interesting and distinctive pieces for your home. I particularly enjoy combining the best of the High Street with more unusual elements to make your home individual.   

    Services
    • Full design service
    • Furniture Layout & Sourcing
    • Kitchen Design & Sourcing
    • bathroom design
    • Hourly Room consultancy and general advice
    Service areas
    • Bromley
    • south east london kent and surrounding areas
    Address
    24 Crest Road
    BR2 7JA Bromley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7910785089 jmdesigninteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adrian Spencer
    Jeni gave me a 2 hour consultation which was a superb and affordable way to obtain professional advice and direction to navigate the minefield of decorating decisions associated with renovating a flat. This was so helpful as i was finding it incredibly hard to visualise everything on my own! I found that Jeni had some really good, pragmatic ideas and advice which were in tune with my overall aim. This has helped enormously to move my project forward. I highly recommend Jeni's services.
    about 4 years ago
    Sarah Hanrahan
    We used Jeni's room consultation service for my teenage daughter's bedroom. She carried out her research, listened to what we wanted and suggested some excellent ideas and themes, which were within our budget - that we would never have thought of! She has helped transform our daughter's room from a depressing space to a glamorous, spacious area that she now loves! We would highly recommend Jeni - very knowledgeable and professional and excellent value.
    almost 4 years ago
    Lisa Bonney
    Incredible service from Jeni and her eye for detail is amazing - highly recommend her
    almost 3 years ago
