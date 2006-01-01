Your browser is out-of-date.

Antiques, Lighting and The Interior
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (1)
    • A Stunning 19th Century Russian Rock Crystal Chandelier, Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Antiques, Lighting and The Interior HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    A Stunning 19th Century Russian Rock Crystal Chandelier
    A Large Curved Sofa By Parisi, Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Living roomSofas & armchairs
    A Large Curved Sofa By Parisi
    A Pair Of George III Style Studded Irish Mirrors, Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    A Pair Of George III Style Studded Irish Mirrors
    A Large Cut Glass Chandelier By Osler , Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Antiques, Lighting and The Interior BedroomLighting
    A Large Cut Glass Chandelier By Osler
    A Pair Of Elegant French Armchairs In Fun, Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Antiques, Lighting and The Interior Dining roomChairs & benches
    A Pair Of Elegant French Armchairs In Fun
    An English Edwardian Chandelier By Osler
    Show all 8 projects

    bury Trading is a little hidden gem in Battersea, South West London. From humble beginnings in 2006, we have grown into a well-known, dependable and affordable source for antiques of all periods.

    Carefully arranged with the stylish and the eclectic: antique lighting can be found next to furniture and decorative pieces from the 18th Century through to Mid-Century design. We hope to present unique pieces for your home that will become talking points, and to prove with confidence, just how diverse and imaginative an interior can be. Un-swayed by current trends, we offer pieces that reflect our own creativity and expertise.

    Services
    • antiques
    • Lighting and The Interior
    Service areas
    London, Europe and America, and Central London.
    Address
    Battersea Business Centre
    SW11 5QL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078810881 www.eburytrading.com

    Reviews

    vincenzo faulisi
    Ok
    over 1 year ago
