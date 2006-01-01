bury Trading is a little hidden gem in Battersea, South West London. From humble beginnings in 2006, we have grown into a well-known, dependable and affordable source for antiques of all periods.

Carefully arranged with the stylish and the eclectic: antique lighting can be found next to furniture and decorative pieces from the 18th Century through to Mid-Century design. We hope to present unique pieces for your home that will become talking points, and to prove with confidence, just how diverse and imaginative an interior can be. Un-swayed by current trends, we offer pieces that reflect our own creativity and expertise.