Millar+Howard Workshop
Architects in Gloucestershire
Reviews
    • Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern houses
    Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern dining room
    Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern kitchen
    +2
    Wellesley Avenue
    Cockadilly, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Country style houses
    Cockadilly, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Country style houses
    Cockadilly, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Country style houses
    +2
    Cockadilly
    The Larch House, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern rooms
    The Larch House, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern rooms
    The Larch House, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern rooms
    +12
    The Larch House
    The Star Chair, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Living roomStools & chairs
    The Star Chair, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Living roomStools & chairs
    The Star Chair, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Living roomStools & chairs
    +3
    The Star Chair
    Cooper's Chapel, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Rustic style rooms
    Cooper's Chapel, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Rustic style rooms
    Cooper's Chapel, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Rustic style rooms
    +1
    Cooper's Chapel

    Millar + Howard Workshop is a dynamic architecture practice based in the heart of the Cotswolds, with a fresh and original approach to design and a passion for making. We work as an office to produce beautifully designed and crafted buildings, working closely with clients, builders and construction professionals.

    Services
    concept design
    Service areas
    • Stroud
    • gloucestershire
    • Central London.
    • South West of England
    • South England
    Company awards
    • RIBA South West Award 2015 for The Gillyflower at Elmore Court
    • CPRE Award for the Gillyflower at Elmore Court
    • CPRE Award for the Horsley 3 in 1 Project
    • Stroud Life Business Awards 2014 Winner
    Address
    St Mary's Mill, Chalford
    GL6 8NX Gloucestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1453887186 www.mhworkshop.co.uk

    Reviews

    Simion Calin
    over 2 years ago
