With more than 25 years' experience as an interior designer and a large portfolio of clients, Swansea based I B Design undertakes commissions at all levels throughout the UK and Europe.

Changing our design style to suit any period, I B Design's talent lies in creating bespoke designs, whilst bearing in mind the wish list and time scale of our clients.Services include complete residential, commercial and corporate refurbishments; incorporating a full interior design and project management service.Each commission, large or small, is approached with the same level of professional integrity and creative flair.