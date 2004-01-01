Graeme Massie Architects was established in 2004, and is based in Edinburgh. Our work encompasses architecture, interior design, master planning, landscaping, product design and public art for both private and public sector clients, in diverse locations ranging from local to international.

We believe in the importance of collaboration and engagement, working closely with clients, users, sponsors, communities, artists and other consultants. In favouring a rigorous, research-based approach, our projects grow from asking the right questions. Whether creating spaces in which to live, work, visit or simply pass through, each project is viewed as a unique challenge requiring a unique solution. Developing a clear reading of what exists, and why, is essential to the development of the language of our work. In responding to site, our projects demonstrate an awareness of the need to both critically reinterpret yet continue the particular qualities of a given place. Our projects strive to be attentive to and representative of the unique physical, social and environmental conditions in which they are situated, while seeking to support and engage those who use them. The practice has established a reputation, nationally and internationally, for producing architecture and design of the highest quality. The work of Graeme Massie Architects has been widely published and exhibited. The practice was named Architect of the Year at the 2010 Scottish Design Awards.