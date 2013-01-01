Jestico + Whiles is an award-winning architectural and interior design practice with offices in London and Prague. Founded in 1977, the practice has grown steadily building on its reputation for design quality and innovative solutions to challenging briefs.

The practice has always been proud of the diversity in its workload, ranging from schools to University departments; five-star boutique hotels and restaurants; master-planning of residential developments to high-end apartments; individual office fit outs and corporate headquarters.

Jestico + Whiles’ design reputation covers new-build and the sensitive, contemporary, refurbishment of historic buildings. The ambition to bring design excellence to the rejuvenation of existing building stock exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and quality of design in all forms of construction. The practice’s reputation for excellence is well established both nationally and internationally, with recent projects completed and ongoing in India, the Gulf, Africa and throughout Eastern Europe.

The practice is currently working on a number of high profile projects including the restoration of Sir John Soane’s Pitzhanger Manor in London and the new National Graphene Institute in Manchester. Internationally, the practice is working on the British School Muscat in Oman, Doha College in Qatar and the Uzuri Hotel Resort on the island of Zanzibar. Recently completed projects include the refurbishment of 32 Lincoln’s Inn Fields (Grade II listed) for London School of Economics & Political Science and the RIBA award winning Borough Viaduct redevelopment for Network Rail.