The White Company
Bathroom accessories in London
Projects

    Christmas Range

    We’ve been making impeccably stylish, beautifully designed products, principally in white, for over 20 years. Think style not fashion, quality not quantity and an attention to detail that extends through everything we do – from the hand-stitching on a luxurious high thread-count pillowcase to our second-to-none customer service. Because we believe it’s the little things that matter. Precious moments of uncomplicated happiness are our constant inspiration and it is with those in mind that we design and create edited collections made to last and become an intimate part of our lives; collections that make the most of life’s simple pleasures. I cannot emphasize enough how much love, care and attention to detail goes into every item we make at The White Company.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    www.thewhitecompany.com
