Works in Print
Designers in London
    • We are the interface between the art, business and design worlds. Through WiP, you have access to an unrivalled catalogue of artists who we represent, or through our consultants, access to an ever evolving global art market.

    The company was founded in the middle of the recession with the vision to bring great art to great spaces and to represent artists fairly.

    By understanding what people need and want from their art collections, we have attracted big names. We represent some of the most dynamic, exciting and relevant artists and global art collections today. Check out our catalogue for an up to date list.

    We cut our teeth renting art collections and earned our reputation delivering immaculate projects.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    153 – 159 Bow Road
    E3 2SE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2031372101 worksinprint.com
