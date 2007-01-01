Nick Fraser produces a range of contemporary interior products and furniture. These playful designs offer well considered functionality combined with distinctive character and charm.

Using a diverse range of materials and processes, all products are manufactured in the UK with a large proportion being made by hand in his studio. Nick Fraser focuses on producing quality objects that are individual and made to last. Nick Fraser formed his company in 2007 amongst the creative community of Falmouth in Cornwall. As part of the Design Centre’s business start up program, Nick developed his range of unique designs. After two years Nick decided to leave the seaside to set up his studio in East London where he has been ever since. Nick has exhibited at various International Fairs such as Maison et Objet in Paris, 100% Design in London, and Salone Satellite in Milan. His work has been featured in most major broadsheet and interior design publications in the UK and around the world. Successfully selling his designs for over four years, you can now find Nick’s products in shops in many countries across Europe, North America and Asia. His client list includes Paul Smith, Liberty, Google and The Design Museum.