Kelly Hoppen
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Pearl 65

    Over the past two decades, Kelly Hoppen has trained and developed the strongest team in the interior business that work with her in creating and strengthening the Kelly Hoppen brand. This allows all of our clients to benefit from identical resources, design and quality as the multi-million pound projects, for an unparalleled experience.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    World and London
    Company awards
    Member of the Order of the British Empire
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074713350 kellyhoppeninteriors.com
