Time Marquees
    Whether it’s an intimate party or a large event we have a marquee to suit your requirements and budget. An extensive range of modern frame marquees are available along with quality products to transform the marquee’s interior and exterior. We’re proud to say that over 75% of our business comes from referrals. See why people come back to Time Marquees time and time again when you choose Time Marquees.

    Services
    Marquee Hire
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Fleet Lane, Wokingham, Reading. Berkshire
    RG40 4RN Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1189736444 time-marquees.co.uk

    Reviews

    C Wagner
    Fantastic service. Great communication, helpful and reliable. Wouldn't hesitate to recommend.
    8 months ago
    simon hall
    Arrived on time, easy to deal with, they give great advice on exactly which marquee to use, friendly and polite. Good value for money. Great marquee too - all equipment clean and up to date. Perfect really.... Absolutely would use again.
    10 months ago
    Caroline Windsor
    Thank you Robert and team for your excellent service in providing the stretch tent, furniture and lighting for my birthday party last weekend! Putting everything up in pouring rain must have been a challenge but you were friendly and professional throughout and it looked great! Thank you also for your flexibility in dealing with our date changes due to the pandemic - much appreciated. We are very happy to recommend Time Marquees.
    11 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
