Tangram Furnishers Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Edinburgh
    • Carnoch Church, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Minimalist living room
    Carnoch Church, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Minimalist living room
    Carnoch Church, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Minimalist living room
    Carnoch Church
    Regent Terrace, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Modern living room
    Regent Terrace, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Modern living room
    Regent Terrace, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Modern living room
    Regent Terrace
    Kinnear Road, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Modern living room
    Kinnear Road, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Modern living room
    Kinnear Road, Tangram Furnishers Ltd Tangram Furnishers Ltd Small bedroom
    Kinnear Road

    With 20 years of experience, Tangram are the leading experts in contemporary furniture and interiors. We use our specialised knowledge, our experience and our portfolio of manufacturers (a number of which we are the exclusive Scottish dealer of) to select products that create original and bespoke interiors.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Contract Interior Design
    • Furniture Supply
    • Lighting Supply
    • Contemporary furniture
    • Blind Specification and Supply
    Service areas
    Edinburgh
    Address
    33-37 Jeffrey Street
    EH1 1DH Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315566551 www.tangramfurnishers.co.uk
