Named after founders Peter Bowles and son Charlie, Bowles & Bowles is a new furniture brand from the house of Original BTC and Davey Lighting. With its sense of purpose and stripped back aesthetic, Bowles & Bowles furniture is characterised by functionality, quality of materials and best-of-British craftsmanship. The 12-piece launch collection includes seating, storage and tables inspired by the school lockers made at the group’s Birmingham metal works. Bought originally to manufacture lighting components and aid new product development, the Birmingham factory now also specialises in metal fabrication for industrial usage.

Each piece is pressed, welded and folded in Birmingham using the factory’s antique tools and original machinery. Steel wire is bent to create the outline of each piece, held in place by a wooden jig. Individually cut mesh sheets, available in either weathered copper or zinc, are spot-welded to the frame inch by inch, then cut and smoothed by hand. Lockers and desks are finished with door catches pressed from sheet steel using a traditional fly press, while desks and tables are topped with smoked glass.

With the goal of taking traditional manufacturing techniques and making them relevant for today’s audiences, Bowles & Bowles has lifted wire mesh from its humble roots. The father-and-son team have a track record in reinvigorating British design and industry; having prevented the overseas sale of Davey Lighting, they also continued to save a ceramics factory and glass works from closure.