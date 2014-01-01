Your browser is out-of-date.

My Bespoke Room Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ec2a 4ne
    Camberwell Victorian House
    A Country Cottage
    Dulwich Home

    The exciting new way to create a look & find great products for your home, without the hefty price tag! Only £75 per room, we source, create & deliver a virtual moodboard & shopping list straight to your inbox that matches your brief & budget!

    Services
    Providing inspiration & sourcing items for your home for only £75 per room.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and EC2A 4NE
    Company awards
    Junior Design Awards 2014: Best independent lifestyle boutique (highly commended), Mumpreneur Silver Website Award, Mumpreneur 2014 Finalist
    Address
    86-90 Paul Street
    London Ec2a 4ne
    United Kingdom
    +44-7961366185 www.mybespokeroom.com
