Ciancimino
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Ciancimino Gallery is one of the leading spaces in London of Art Deco, twentieth-century furniture and Contemporary works of art. For over 50 years Jean Claude Ciancimino has brought unique creations to the forefront allowing people to see things in a way they never would have considered before. He is known amongst connoisseurs for providing the unpredictable from any culture. An item sold by an expert is of quality, an item sold by Ciancimino is of quality and everlasting taste.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    85 Pimlico Road
    SW1W 8PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077309950 ciancimino.com
