Wildflower Turf
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Overton, Hampshire
Reviews (0)
Request review Edit profile

    • Follers Manor, Wildflower Turf Wildflower Turf
    Follers Manor

    Wildflower Turf Ltd is the UK's leading supplier of Wildflower Turf and related wildflower products in the UK. The company supplies its products for bio-diverse landscape projects, on any scale and to a wide range of commercial customers.
    Wildflower Turf delivers a bio diverse habitat supporting native birds, mammals, bees and butterflies whilst also providing stunning colour and contrast to gardens, parks, estates, schools, embankments, verges and open spaces. Wildflower Turf is robust and easy to handle. Installation is straightforward and produces little waste. The unique 'soil-less' system allows roots to bind together to form a thick mat. This carpet naturally suppresses weed growth and requires very little maintenance.   We were proud suppliers to the London Olympics 2012 and the ongoing transformation work at the Athletes Village and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Transformation work. In addition we supply turf for green roofs and film sets.

    Services
    Wildflower Turf products to teh Landscape Industry
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Overton, Hampshire
    Company awards
    Sustain Magazine Awards 2013 Winner, Countryside Award 2012
    Address
    Ashe Warren Farm, Ashe,
    RG25 3AW Overton, Hampshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1256771222 www.wildflowerturf.co.uk
