Wildflower Turf Ltd is the UK's leading supplier of Wildflower Turf and related wildflower products in the UK. The company supplies its products for bio-diverse landscape projects, on any scale and to a wide range of commercial customers.

Wildflower Turf delivers a bio diverse habitat supporting native birds, mammals, bees and butterflies whilst also providing stunning colour and contrast to gardens, parks, estates, schools, embankments, verges and open spaces. Wildflower Turf is robust and easy to handle. Installation is straightforward and produces little waste. The unique 'soil-less' system allows roots to bind together to form a thick mat. This carpet naturally suppresses weed growth and requires very little maintenance. We were proud suppliers to the London Olympics 2012 and the ongoing transformation work at the Athletes Village and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Transformation work. In addition we supply turf for green roofs and film sets.