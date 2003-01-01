I founded dwell with a group of friends and family with a simple aim: to create great furniture design that doesn't cost a fortune.

We started in 2003 from humble beginnings, designing and selling our own range of furniture and accessories through a small store in London. Since then thanks to all the customers who loved our products we now have stores across the country and we are still growing.

We also wanted the experience of updating your home to be really easy. We carry most of the range in stock so you don't have to wait ages whether it is for a sofa or a bed. We are passionate about design so we launch hundreds of exciting new products every year. You can buy the whole range online, browse a catalogue and buy over the phone or pop into a store and get great personal service. We have recently branched out with our accessories ranges, to bring you even more selection and choice.