We make luxury fitted kitchens, beautiful bedrooms and designer furniture in a range of beautiful painted colours and also in solid wood. Come and visit one of our inspirational kitchen & bedroom showrooms to see and experience the quality of our work and tell us about your plans. We pride ourselves on offering thoughtful design and our experienced designers will guide you through the stages of your project, from design layout and colour choices through to the most appropriate installation team. We have an enviable heritage, over 40 years in designing, crafting and installing beautiful home furniture. Every piece is created individually by skilled craftsmen in our Oxfordshire workshop to meet your needs. We are very proud to have retained some of our skilled Artisan makers for more than 20 years and many others for over a decade. Their combined knowledge and experience is distilled into the furniture that you buy, each piece being handled by our carpenters, painters and cabinet makers as it journeys through the workshop.