Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nicholas Gifford-Mead
Fireplaces in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Collection, Nicholas Gifford-Mead Nicholas Gifford-Mead Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
    Collection, Nicholas Gifford-Mead Nicholas Gifford-Mead ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Collection, Nicholas Gifford-Mead Nicholas Gifford-Mead ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +4
    Collection

    Nicholas Gifford-Mead has been sourcing and dealing in architectural antiques for over thirty-five years.

    For the past twenty years Nicholas has specialised in 17th, 18th and 19th century chimneypieces and established a collection of marble, stone and carved fireplaces from all over Europe. Nicholas also has a selection of antique grates, fire tools, garden ornaments and sculpture. Nicholas has a long standing reputation in the antiques business and works with interior designers, private clients, museums and auction houses. He is supported by a small team of experts and colleagues who, like him, believe in the fundamental ethos behind the business – originality and provenance. HOW TO FIND US If you have any questions about the stock displayed on the website please contact us by email nicholas@gifford-mead.co.uk or by telephone 0207 730 6233. We have a trade space in Chelsea which can be viewed at any time by appointment.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    P.O Box 71421
    SW6 9GW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077360808 www.nicholasgiffordmead.co.uk
      Add SEO element