Nicholas Gifford-Mead has been sourcing and dealing in architectural antiques for over thirty-five years.

For the past twenty years Nicholas has specialised in 17th, 18th and 19th century chimneypieces and established a collection of marble, stone and carved fireplaces from all over Europe. Nicholas also has a selection of antique grates, fire tools, garden ornaments and sculpture. Nicholas has a long standing reputation in the antiques business and works with interior designers, private clients, museums and auction houses. He is supported by a small team of experts and colleagues who, like him, believe in the fundamental ethos behind the business – originality and provenance. HOW TO FIND US If you have any questions about the stock displayed on the website please contact us by email nicholas@gifford-mead.co.uk or by telephone 0207 730 6233. We have a trade space in Chelsea which can be viewed at any time by appointment.