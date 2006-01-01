Your browser is out-of-date.

Paterson Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Reviews (0)
    • Nick and Jane Paterson established Paterson Architects in 2004. From our offices in Edinburgh and East Lothian we work throughout Scotland, endeavouring to bring inspiration and excitement to commissions of any size or type with projects that respect their surroundings and the environment. We offer our clients a personal service with the involvement of the partners at all stages of the design and construction process.

    Awards

    RIAS Andrew Doolan Awards 2006, shortlisted  Saltire Housing Design Awards 2006, Award Roses Design Awards 2006, Best Low Cost Project, Silver;  Best Residential Project, Bronze  Edinburgh Architectural Association, Small Projects Award 2006 Architects Journal, Small Projects Award 2006 Daily Telegraph Homebuilding and Renovating Award, shortlisted RIBA Award 2010  Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2010,  Highly commended RIAS Andrew Doolan Awards 2010, shortlisted

    Press
    Our work has been featured in Homebuilding and Renovating Magazine, The DailyTelegraph, Grand Designs Magazine, The Architects Journal, RIAS Quarterly, The Scotsman, The Sunday Times and Scottish Homes and Interiors 

    Publications 

    Architecture Scotland Annual;  Architecture 10, RIBA Buildings of the Year; Architecture and Scotland 2004 - 2006, Defining Place; New Timber Architecture in Scotland

    Service areas
    Edinburgh
    Address
    Six Darnaway Street
    EH3 6BG Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1312201088 studio@patersonarchitects.com
