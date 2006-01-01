Nick and Jane Paterson established Paterson Architects in 2004. From our offices in Edinburgh and East Lothian we work throughout Scotland, endeavouring to bring inspiration and excitement to commissions of any size or type with projects that respect their surroundings and the environment. We offer our clients a personal service with the involvement of the partners at all stages of the design and construction process.

Awards

RIAS Andrew Doolan Awards 2006, shortlisted Saltire Housing Design Awards 2006, Award Roses Design Awards 2006, Best Low Cost Project, Silver; Best Residential Project, Bronze Edinburgh Architectural Association, Small Projects Award 2006 Architects Journal, Small Projects Award 2006 Daily Telegraph Homebuilding and Renovating Award, shortlisted RIBA Award 2010 Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2010, Highly commended RIAS Andrew Doolan Awards 2010, shortlisted

Press

Our work has been featured in Homebuilding and Renovating Magazine, The DailyTelegraph, Grand Designs Magazine, The Architects Journal, RIAS Quarterly, The Scotsman, The Sunday Times and Scottish Homes and Interiors

Publications

Architecture Scotland Annual; Architecture 10, RIBA Buildings of the Year; Architecture and Scotland 2004 - 2006, Defining Place; New Timber Architecture in Scotland