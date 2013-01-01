AROUNDtheTREE is a European Brand of Design Furniture launched in 2013. Designed and produced in Portugal, the land of craftsmen tradition, AROUNDtheTREE is a team of believers in the Portuguese traditions and cultural values, giving them a whole NEW interpretations through the design of Unique and Timeless pieces.
- Service areas
- Lisbon
- Company awards
- Product design awards 2013, Silver award by a'design awards 2014
- Address
-
Rua Marciano Tomaz da Costa 24, armz 15
2739-510 Lisbon
Portugal
+351-916333847 www.aroundthetree.eu