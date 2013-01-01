Robson Martins Interior Design provides a comprehensive interior design service for both residential and commercial projects.
- Services
- Decoration and colour schemes
- Computer graphics and technical drawings
- Soft Furnishing
- Window treatment/upholstery design and sourcing
- Sourcing of furniture
- Sourcing of artwork and collectables
- Liaising with kitchen and bathroom companies to design the perfect space
- Styling & Window Dressing
- furniture layouts
- Bespoke furniture and joinery design.
- Service areas
- London,Brasil
- Company awards
- SBID International Awards 2013— Residential Sector and Contract Sector Finalist
- Address
-
Studio 74, 19—21 Crawford Street
W1H 1PJ London
United Kingdom
+44-7933799996 www.robsonmartins.biz