Dow Jones Architects is an award-winning RIBA Chartered practice based in London, with a reputation for producing well-crafted, conceptually clear architecture. Since formation in 2000, they have designed a celebrated and wide-ranging body of work. Clients come from the private, public, and commercial sectors, including the GLA, Design for London and Tate Britain.

They have made work in sensitive sites in both the country and the city, including work to listed buildings, in Conservation Areas, and in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The work of the practice has been published in many architectural and mainstream publications around the world, and featured in several exhibitions.