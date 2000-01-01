Your browser is out-of-date.

Dow Jones Architects
Architects in Uk
    Blenkarne Road, Dow Jones Architects Minimalist houses
    Blenkarne Road
    A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett, Dow Jones Architects Minimalist houses
    A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett

    Dow Jones Architects is an award-winning RIBA Chartered practice based in London, with a reputation for producing well-crafted, conceptually clear architecture. Since formation in 2000, they have designed a celebrated and wide-ranging body of work. Clients come from the private, public, and commercial sectors, including the GLA, Design for London and Tate Britain.

    They have made work in sensitive sites in both the country and the city, including work to listed buildings, in Conservation Areas, and in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The work of the practice has been published in many architectural and mainstream publications around the world, and featured in several exhibitions.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Exhibition Design
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    Architect of the Year Award 2010, RIBA Regional Award 2013, RIBA Practice Based Research Award 2010, Stephen Lawrence Award shortlist 2013, Brick Award 2008,
    Address
    10 Station Parade, Balham High Road
    SW12 9AZ London Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086752544 www.dowjonesarchitects.com
