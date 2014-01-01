Since we opened our doors over 20 years ago we have showcased and delivered the very best in style, quality and service to a long list of discerning clientele. We are passionate about contemporary design and luxury living and we know that this lifestyle is a passion shared by our enthusiastic clients.

Through our commitment to detail and sourcing the right products, we have forged partnerships and close relationships with many top designers and contemporary brands that share the same ethos of providing the very best in modern furniture today. This together with our attention to delivering exactly what the client requires has contributed to our international rise and formidable reputation.

Operating out of two locations, our main showroom in Hatch End, Middlesex is an inspiring one-stop furnishing solution. Spread over 25,000 sq ft, we display over 180 of the biggest and most exciting furniture and lighting brands in Europe, which allows us to edit collections rather than be dictated to by a single brand as many furniture stores are. This reflects in the individuality of our displays and crosses over into our client’s homes.

Our exclusive trade showroom located at the internationally renowned Chelsea Harbour Design Centre provides a gateway to our full range of collections and services. This Central London location is the perfect environment in which to meet with our contract team, who are here to help remove the headaches of our interior designers when having to source from a multitude of different suppliers.

As well as working on projects within the UK, Chaplins work all over the world with recent projects completed throughout Europe, UAE, Asia and Australasia.

At Chaplins we aim to continue to drive design forward by showcasing the very best design houses in a relaxed, informal environment where clients can feel welcome and inspired by the beautiful pieces on display.