Brian O’Driscoll Architects Wexford was established in 2012 to provide architectural services to people who want to build a new home or extend their existing home and to businesses who want to improve or expand their workplace. We have a reputation for reliable service, solid project management and innovative design solutions. Brian O'Driscoll is a Registered Architect and a member of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland.

Brian O’Driscoll Architects have a wealth of design and management experience gained in Ireland and overseas. We listen to your requirements and work with you to design and build quality buildings that will positively influence where you live and work. We believe that a solid client partnership creates the basis for successful management of a project, realisation of your brief and delivery of value for money.