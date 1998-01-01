At Inspired Design we are passionate about good design. We balance originality and imagination with attention to detail and an obsession with quality craftsmanship. We work on projects large and small, classic and contemporary. Our award-winning portfolio includes ski chalets, townhouses, country homes, penthouses and luxury retreats, in the UK and Europe.

We have been successfully creating beautiful homes since 1998, and our experience shows: we understand your need for professionalism, initiative and proficiency. We design, build, renovate and furnish in response to your individual requirements, providing a seamless service from initial concept to successful completion.

We aim to capture your taste, style and aspirations, blending inspired design with essential practicality. No matter what the size, style or location of your home, our team will help you to achieve its full potential.