Fasciato Architects
Architects in Altrincham
Reviews (3)
    We are an enthusiastic, design lead practice with an extensive portfolio including the following:
    Housing for private clients. Including new build houses and extensions and alterations to existing houses to very high specifications. This includes listed and historically significant buildings.

    Housing for developers. Including new build sites, work to listed buildings and conversions of existing buildings including barns.

    Restaurants and bars. We have an extensive record of stylish and successful restaurant and bar projects throughout the country.

    Services
    feasibility Planning building regulations
    Service areas
    • Manchester
    • Cheshire
    • Greater Manchester
    • Wilmslow
    • Alderley Edge
    • Knutsford
    • Altrincham
    • Didsbury
    Address
    14a Regent Road
    WA14 1RP Altrincham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1612330668 www.fasciato.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ian Scullion
    Fantastic architecture and interior design
    about 5 years ago
    Ola Popoola
    A great group of architects. One of the best firms you will find in the North West.
    over 2 years ago
    Matthew Glancy
    A top quality service that I would highly recommend. We were given a fantastic level of help and support throughout the process. Many thanks!
    over 2 years ago
