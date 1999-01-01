Since Capra Architects was established in 1999, our team has focussed on working with pioneering clients and developing innovative architectural solutions that will inspire people and create sustainable environments to live, work and learn.

We listen to the desire and requirements of our clients and bring our creative flair and specialist expertise in conservation, defence, ballistic, residential, education and commercial design in order to deliver effective and highly affordable solutions that enhance their environments.

Capra’s design work is underpinned with a focus on functionality and efficiency through approaching each project with a fully integrated sustainable design methodology. We carry out work ranging from civic master planning projects and sustainable landmark developments, through to individual projects for private clients.

Our residential design team has extensive experience designing both volume and bespoke one off housing and can tailor our service to suit the needs of the client.

We have considerable experience in conservation and renovation/modification of existing buildings, as well as new buildings, and can provide a custom consultation and design service suited to your scope and budget.