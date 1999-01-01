Your browser is out-of-date.

Capra Architects
Architects in Cheshire
    Highfield Gardens, Kent
    Highfield Gardens, Kent , Capra Architects Capra Architects
    Highfield Gardens, Kent , Capra Architects Capra Architects
    Highfield Gardens, Kent
    Plodder Lane, Bolton
    Plodder Lane, Bolton, Capra Architects Capra Architects Modern houses
    Plodder Lane, Bolton, Capra Architects Capra Architects Rustic style houses
    +2
    Plodder Lane, Bolton
    Melin Esgob, Llannerch-y-Medd, North Wales
    Melin Esgob, Llannerch-y-Medd, North Wales , Capra Architects Capra Architects Rustic style houses
    Melin Esgob, Llannerch-y-Medd, North Wales , Capra Architects Capra Architects Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    +7
    Melin Esgob, Llannerch-y-Medd, North Wales
    Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham
    Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham, Capra Architects Capra Architects Modern living room
    Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham, Capra Architects Capra Architects KitchenLighting
    +8
    Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham
    Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France
    Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France , Capra Architects Capra Architects Rustic style living room
    Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France , Capra Architects Capra Architects Rustic style windows & doors
    +7
    Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France

    Since Capra Architects was established in 1999, our team has focussed on working with pioneering clients and developing innovative architectural solutions that will inspire people and create sustainable environments to live, work and learn.

    We listen to the desire and requirements of our clients and bring our creative flair and specialist expertise in conservation, defence, ballistic, residential, education and commercial design in order to deliver effective and highly affordable solutions that enhance their environments.

    Capra’s design work is underpinned with a focus on functionality and efficiency through approaching each project with a fully integrated sustainable design methodology. We carry out work ranging from civic master planning projects and sustainable landmark developments, through to individual projects for private clients.

    Our residential design team has extensive experience designing both volume and bespoke one off housing and can tailor our service to suit the needs of the client.

    We have considerable experience in conservation and renovation/modification of existing buildings, as well as new buildings, and can provide a custom consultation and design service suited to your scope and budget.

    Services
    Full architectural services for both private and commercial clients
    Service areas
    All of the UK
    Company awards
    RIBA Chartered Practice
    Address
    8 Oak Green, Earl Road, Stanley Green Business Park, Cheadle Hulme
    SK8 6QL Cheshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1613581101 www.capra-architects.co.uk
