OMI Architects is an award winning RIBA Chartered Practice, working in the fields of architecture, urban design and master-planning, from our studio based in Salford, Manchester. Over the last twenty years our work has attracted critical acclaim and a series of national design awards. This has taken us into the fields of housing, museums and galleries, offices, churches, education, hotels, leisure and community buildings - often in contexts of historical significance.

Whilst each project is shaped by its own set of influences and client needs, a common thread to our approach is an interest in the way people engage with buildings and places. We try to seek out the ingredients that make the difference between a successful place that has spirit and life and one that suffers from being soulless and alien to the people that use it.Our buildings are informed by the environmental challenges of our time and we strive to achieve beauty in their sculptural form and details.