OMI Architects
Architects in Manchester
    • Artingstalls Chapel, OMI Architects OMI Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Artingstalls Chapel
    Private House, Wetherby, OMI Architects OMI Architects Houses
    Private House, Wetherby
    Dukes 92 Grill, OMI Architects OMI Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Dukes 92 Grill
    Creswell Crags, Museum and Education Centre, OMI Architects OMI Architects Airports
    Creswell Crags, Museum and Education Centre

    OMI Architects is an award winning RIBA Chartered Practice, working in the fields of architecture, urban design and master-planning, from our studio based in Salford, Manchester.  Over the last twenty years our work has attracted critical acclaim and a series of national design awards. This has taken us into the fields of housing, museums and galleries, offices, churches, education, hotels, leisure and community buildings - often in contexts of historical significance.

    Whilst each project is shaped by its own set of influences and client needs, a common thread to our approach is an interest in the way people engage with buildings and places. We try to seek out the ingredients that make the difference between a successful place that has spirit and life and one that suffers from being soulless and alien to the people that use it.Our buildings are informed by the environmental challenges of our time and we strive to achieve beauty in their sculptural form and details.

    Services
    • Housing
    • museums
    • Galleries
    • Offices
    • Historic and Listed buildings
    • Churches
    • education
    • Hotels
    • Leisure and Community
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Company awards
    RIBA Awards, Housing Design Awards, Civic Trust Awards, Manchester Society of Architects Awards,
    Address
    31 Blackfriars Road
    M3 7AQ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1618323242 www.omiarchitects.com
