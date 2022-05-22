Your browser is out-of-date.

M&amp;S
Online Shops in London
    • Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Rustic style bedroom
    Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Dining roomLighting
    Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Christmas Lifestyle

    Founded in 1884, M&S has grown from a single market stall to an international, multi-channel retailer. We sell stylish, high quality, great value clothing and home products, as well as outstanding quality food, responsibly sourced from around 3,000 suppliers globally

    Services
    • We offer stylish
    • quality fashion and homewares
    • as well as outstanding quality food… All responsibly sourced.
    Service areas
    World
    Address
    Waterside House, 35 North Wharf Road
    W2 1NW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079354422 www.marksandspencer.com

    Reviews

    Tom Ratcliffe
    Today Sunday the 22nd of May 2022, my wife and I visited the Shrewsbury store and made a purchase of various products. Then on visiting the restaurant we purchased our food and drink,'s. On visiting the toilet area, ì found the gentleman's out of order. I asked an employee, what the problem was. His answer was, waiting for spares for the toilet's. The smell was putred, even smells were coming over to the food area. I mentioned that being a food dining area that this isn't acceptable, and priorities should be quickly put in to place to remedy the problem. It's very annoying and unhygienic to carry on serving food until this problem is resolved. My appreciation for your support and endeavours to resolve this on going problem.
    14 days ago
    G Q
    It gets crazy busy during lunch time. Hot food counter available and chilled meal options. There are several food trucks in the outside areas too.
    18 days ago
    Arina Curko
    Fresh food section has great options and is a very filling lunch. 2 downsides: several times the chicken option I was hoping to get was not available, as well as having to wait for sweet potato fries while people kept moving in line. 2nd and main issue: half members of the staff packing food at hot food section wore their hair down while it should be up and tidy to avoid accidentally losing hair on someone's plate!
    24 days ago
    Show all 23 reviews
