Michèle Oberdieck designs contemporary bespoke screen-printed fabrics, and innovative fused glass and textile panels for interior, and exterior spaces. These panels are completely airtight with an original screen printed fabric fused between two sheets of glass. They can be custom made to any scale, size or colourway, and can be used for a wide variety of spaces, such as decorative panels, sliding glass doors, feature walls, splash backs, shower screens, and table tops. Each layer involved in the fusing process is worked on through a variety of printing techniques, and sandblasted etching, creating depth and movement.