Michele Oberdieck Textile Design
Designers in N19 3la
Projects

    Curtain & Cushion commission for residential home in Norway., Michele Oberdieck Textile Design Michele Oberdieck Textile Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Curtain & Cushion commission for residential home in Norway.
    Bespoke Shower Screen, Michele Oberdieck Textile Design Michele Oberdieck Textile Design BathroomTextiles & accessories
    Bespoke Shower Screen

    Michèle Oberdieck designs contemporary bespoke screen-printed fabrics, and innovative fused glass and textile panels for interior, and exterior spaces. These panels are completely airtight with an original screen printed fabric fused between two sheets of glass. They can be custom made to any scale, size or colourway, and can be used for a wide variety of spaces, such as decorative panels, sliding glass doors, feature walls, splash backs, shower screens, and table tops. Each layer involved in the fusing process is worked on through a variety of printing techniques, and sandblasted etching, creating depth and movement.

    Services
    • bespoke surface design
    • fused fabric and glass panels
    • printed fabric/ m
    • and soft furnishings
    Service areas
    N19 3LA
    Address
    London N19 3la
    United Kingdom
    +44-7711875312 www.micheleoberdieck.co.uk
