Creative Direction and Interior Design

British Designer Tara Bernerd is founder of the established interior architectural practice, Tara Bernerd & Partners. Working with an executive team of highly experienced architects and designers based out of the London Headquarters in Belgravia the focus for Bernerd is on the relevance of creative direction and interior design. Bernerd’s business interests continue to grow, working increasingly on a global platform with projects in New York, Chicago, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Switzerland. Key clients include Thompson Hotels, Sixty Hotels, Blackstone, the LeFraks, Berkeley Group, Lend Lease, Couture Homes, Grosvenor Asia and Asia Standard, plus select private clients.

Tara Bernerd & Partners’ designs reflect intelligent space planning and layouts, with a strong use of texture and colour which typify their projects. With a more edgy approach Bernerd’s work is renowned for creating warmth and atmosphere. Increasingly focusing on hotels, restaurants and commercial residential developments the practice is committed to making a difference through design.