Fantastic Kitchen Cleaners Beckenham
Home Appliances in Beckenham
Reviews (0)
    • We are a professional cleaning company, operating in the area of Beckenham. Our services include maintenance of all kinds of kitchen appliances like oven,  electric & gas hob, fridge, washing machine or extractor, you can also order a deep kitchen cleaning. The experts will make sure you get best results in the requested time. You can always contact us on our website, we are waiting for you 24/7.

    Services
    • oven cleaning
    • Fridge Cleaning
    • Extractor Cleaning
    • BBQ Cleaning
    • Grill Cleaning
    • Washing Machine Cleaning
    • Microwave Cleaning
    • Gas Hob Cleaning
    • Electric Hob Cleaning
    • Range Oven Cleaning
    • Splash Back Cleaning
    • Dishwasher Cleaning
    Service areas
    Beckenham
    Address
    BR3 Beckenham
    United Kingdom
    kitchencleaningbeckenham.co.uk
