CGI Design Ltd
CGI / Visualisation in London
    Foster + Partners
    Foster + Partners, CGI Design Ltd CGI Design Ltd Classic airports
    Foster + Partners, CGI Design Ltd CGI Design Ltd Classic airports
    +2
    Foster + Partners
    Heathrow T6
    Heathrow T6, CGI Design Ltd CGI Design Ltd
    Heathrow T6
    Berkeley Group
    Berkeley Group, CGI Design Ltd CGI Design Ltd
    Berkeley Group, CGI Design Ltd CGI Design Ltd
    Berkeley Group

    Founded by Lewis McNeice, CGI Design Ltd has provided a range of Architectural  Visualisation services to property industries and leading organisations around the world. Based in West London, we have a rapidly growing 3D visualisation portfolio, from a rapidly expanding client base, who trust us to deliver their 3D visualisation projects on time, to the highest standards, at reasonable cost.

      Our highly experienced 3D rendering team specialise in all areas of visualisation, including:   •    3D Architectural Visualisation • Virtual Reality    Animation •    3D Fly through (External) •    3D Walk through (Internal) •    Verified Views – Including quantity surveyor report and response to planning issues •    3D Rendering •    Photo Montages  •    360 Degree internal renders •    Photography  •    Augmented Reality applications •    360 Degree Virtual Tours •    Brochure Design   Our 3D Visualisation services have been used by some of the biggest names in Architecture and Development, to aid in the creation and delivery of a range of projects, from high end residential units and office blocks, to multi million pound master plans.   We also offer an Augmented Reality services, allowing an even more stunning way of delivering details on property developments.

    Service areas
    London and all the world
    Address
    329-339 Putney Bridge Road, Unit 21
    SW15 2PG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087892442 www.cgidesign.co.uk
