Interiors by Ashley pride themselves on providing quality interior design services to the private and commercial sectors.
In addition, they are the first company in the whole of the UK to open an inspirational shop with the European acclaimed home accessories company, Riverdale. What differs them to other high street brands? Exclusivity! Larger unusual pieces are limited to minimum qualities, therefore allowing customers to introduce originality back to the family homes.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Soft furnishings
- Upholstery
- Bespoke Furniture makers
- Home Accessories
- Service areas
- Aberdeenshire
- Aberdeen
- Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
- Address
-
26 Market Place
AB51 3SB Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
+44-1467620518 www.interiorsbyashley.co.uk