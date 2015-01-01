Victoria + Albert baths is a global brand with a worldwide reputation for creating beautiful freestanding baths and basins that are rich in Volcanic Limestone™.
We are proud to work with a global network of approved dealers. To find your nearest dealer, visit www.vandabaths.com and select "Find a Dealer".
- Services
- Victoria + Albert's international teams fuse together global design
- sales and marketing operations with in-house manufacturing to deliver luxurious
- lasting products. We also provide a varied selection of our products to view at our dedicated showroom in The London Design Centre
- Chelsea Harbour.
- Service areas
- global
- Company awards
- Red Dot Award 2015—Winner for the Amiata collection.
- Regularly featured in global press publications, such as House & Garden, Elle Decoration, Luxe & Azure
- Address
-
Hortonwood 37,
TF1 7XT Telford
United Kingdom
+44-1952221100 www.vandabaths.com
Legal disclosure
Victoria + Albert Baths Ltd,
Hortonwood 37, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 7XT, United Kingdom
mleon@vandabaths.com
t: +44 (0)1952 221100 m: 0034 674 324 700 f: +44 (0)1952 221111 www.vandabaths.com