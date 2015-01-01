Your browser is out-of-date.

Victoria+Albert Baths Ltd.
Bathroom Designers in Telford
Reviews (8)
    • Victoria + Albert baths is a global brand with a worldwide reputation for creating beautiful freestanding baths and basins that are rich in Volcanic Limestone™.
    We are proud to work with a global network of approved dealers. To find your nearest dealer, visit www.vandabaths.com and select "Find a Dealer".

    • Victoria + Albert's international teams fuse together global design
    • sales and marketing operations with in-house manufacturing to deliver luxurious
    • lasting products. We also provide a varied selection of our products to view at our dedicated showroom in The London Design Centre
    • Chelsea Harbour.
    global
    • Red Dot Award 2015—Winner for the Amiata collection.
    • Regularly featured in global press publications, such as House & Garden, Elle Decoration, Luxe & Azure
    Hortonwood 37,
    TF1 7XT Telford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1952221100 www.vandabaths.com
    Victoria + Albert Baths Ltd, 

    Hortonwood 37, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 7XT, United Kingdom

    mleon@vandabaths.com

    t: +44 (0)1952 221100  m: 0034 674 324 700 f: +44 (0)1952 221111     www.vandabaths.com

    Dave Hooper
    Great company nice people there
    4 months ago
    david legore
    Friendly staff loaded me quickly great place
    8 months ago
    dragos cotovanu
    about 1 year ago
