Stone Valley Work Surfaces
Kitchen Planners in Leigh
Reviews (3)
    • Carrara Quartz, Stone Valley Work Surfaces Stone Valley Work Surfaces
    Carrara Quartz, Stone Valley Work Surfaces Stone Valley Work Surfaces
    Carrara Quartz, Stone Valley Work Surfaces Stone Valley Work Surfaces
    Carrara Quartz

    Offering Supply, template 7 installation of Bespoke Granite, Quartz, Silestone, Caesasrtone, Compac, Quartzforms, Technistone, Corian, LG Hi Macs, Hanex and Tristone work surfaces throughout the UK.

    Services
    • granite worktops
    • Caesarstone worktops
    • Silestone Worktops
    • Compac worktops
    • Quartzforms worktops
    • Technistone worktops
    • Corian worktops
    • LG Hi Macs worktops
    • Hanex worktops
    • Tristone worktops.
    • worksurfaces
    Service areas
    • Greater Manchester
    • Lancashire
    • Yorkshire
    • Midlands
    • London
    • Oxfordshire
    • Weymouth
    • Cumbria
    • Wigan
    • Astley
    • Bolton
    • Cornwall
    • leigh
    Address
    Unit D11, Moss Industrial Estate, Rivington Court, Walter Leigh Way
    WN7 3PT Leigh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1617905147 www.stonevalleyworksurfaces.co.uk

    Reviews

    Stephen Byfield
    Great worktops, 5 star quality. Very friendly service as well. Marie in showroom is a star ⭐️ would recommend to anyone
    8 months ago
    Lucy Weighman
    Absolutely love my worktops Karl & Simon did. They look amazing! 5⭐️ service and everything I asked was never to much for the boys. Marie in the showroom was lovely, she didn’t just show us the samples we wanted, she took her time showing us would it could look like when installed to give us an idea. 😍❤️ Would definitely recommend using this company in the future for people wanting work surfaces 👌
    10 months ago
    James Lambert
    Fantastic experience from start to finish. Karl and his team did a fantastic job fitting worktops in both our Kitchen and Utility Room. Couldn't be happier...!
    almost 4 years ago
