Offering Supply, template 7 installation of Bespoke Granite, Quartz, Silestone, Caesasrtone, Compac, Quartzforms, Technistone, Corian, LG Hi Macs, Hanex and Tristone work surfaces throughout the UK.
- Services
- granite worktops
- Caesarstone worktops
- Silestone Worktops
- Compac worktops
- Quartzforms worktops
- Technistone worktops
- Corian worktops
- LG Hi Macs worktops
- Hanex worktops
- Tristone worktops.
- worksurfaces
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Yorkshire
- Midlands
- London
- Oxfordshire
- Weymouth
- Cumbria
- Wigan
- Astley
- Bolton
- Cornwall
- leigh
- Show all 13 service areas
- Address
-
Unit D11, Moss Industrial Estate, Rivington Court, Walter Leigh Way
WN7 3PT Leigh
United Kingdom
+44-1617905147 www.stonevalleyworksurfaces.co.uk