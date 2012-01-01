Beautiful rooms that feel as good as they look needn't cost the earth.
I can offer colour advice, source furnishings & decor or manage your project from start to finish.
Call me on 01761 221573 to have a chat about your vision.
- Services
- colour consultancy
- Feng Shui
- Interior Design
- Project Management
- Service areas
- Bath
- Bristol
- Wells
- Yeovil
- Weston Super Mare
- Glastonbury
- Chew Valley
- Street
- SHEPTON MALLET
- Chew Magna
- West Harptree
- East Harptree
- Chew Stoke
- Show all 13 service areas
- Address
-
The Old School, The Street
BS40 6EB Bristol
United Kingdom
+44-1761221573 simonebarker.co.uk