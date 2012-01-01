Your browser is out-of-date.

Simone Barker Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bristol
    • BBC Broadcasting House Development Team Project, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    BBC Broadcasting House Development Team Project, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    BBC Broadcasting House Development Team Project, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    BBC Broadcasting House Development Team Project
    Warm and Welcoming family home, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Country style kitchen
    Warm and Welcoming family home, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Country style living room
    Warm and Welcoming family home, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Country style bedroom
    +2
    Warm and Welcoming family home
    Residential Spaces, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Classic style dining room
    Residential Spaces, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Residential Spaces, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Classic style living room
    Residential Spaces
    Exercises in Colour, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Exercises in Colour, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Interior landscaping
    Exercises in Colour, Simone Barker Interiors Simone Barker Interiors Interior landscaping
    Exercises in Colour

    Beautiful rooms that feel as good as they look needn't cost the earth.

    I can offer colour advice, source furnishings & decor or manage your project from start to finish.  

    Call me on 01761 221573 to have a chat about your vision.

    Services
    • colour consultancy
    • Feng Shui
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Wells
    • Yeovil
    • Weston Super Mare
    • Glastonbury
    • Chew Valley
    • Street
    • SHEPTON MALLET
    • Chew Magna
    • West Harptree
    • East Harptree
    • Chew Stoke
    Address
    The Old School, The Street
    BS40 6EB Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1761221573 simonebarker.co.uk
