Villa Nova is a young and vibrant brand, founded in the mid 1990s with the philosophy of creating modern and versatile fabrics and wallcoverings that offer affordable style. Villa Nova is a division of The Romo Group, with an entirely separate team of in-house designers.
Our talented design team is responsible for the development of our eclectic range of printed fabrics, decorative weaves, sheers and wallcoverings. This is complemented by a whole spectrum of plain and semi-plain fabrics. All ranges have been cleverly designed to co-ordinate together from collection to collection with seamless ease.
- Services
- wallpaper and Fabrics
- Service areas
- Nottingham
- Address
-
Romo Ltd, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
NG17 7DE Nottingham
United Kingdom
+44-1623756699 www.villanova.co.uk