Villa Nova
Textiles & Upholstery in Nottingham
Reviews (0)
    • Villa Nova is a young and vibrant brand, founded in the mid 1990s with the philosophy of creating modern and versatile fabrics and wallcoverings that offer affordable style. Villa Nova is a division of The Romo Group, with an entirely separate team of in-house designers.

    Our talented design team is responsible for the development of our eclectic range of printed fabrics, decorative weaves, sheers and wallcoverings. This is complemented by a whole spectrum of plain and semi-plain fabrics. All ranges have been cleverly designed to co-ordinate together from collection to collection with seamless ease.

    Services
    wallpaper and Fabrics
    Service areas
    Nottingham
    Address
    Romo Ltd, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
    NG17 7DE Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1623756699 www.villanova.co.uk
