Villa Nova is a young and vibrant brand, founded in the mid 1990s with the philosophy of creating modern and versatile fabrics and wallcoverings that offer affordable style. Villa Nova is a division of The Romo Group, with an entirely separate team of in-house designers.

Our talented design team is responsible for the development of our eclectic range of printed fabrics, decorative weaves, sheers and wallcoverings. This is complemented by a whole spectrum of plain and semi-plain fabrics. All ranges have been cleverly designed to co-ordinate together from collection to collection with seamless ease.