Osborne & Little is one of the worlds leading names in fabric and wallpaper design. Cherishing its reputation for innovation and quality, it has grown into one of the great British brands, globally renowned and respected.

Started in the London of the Swinging Sixties by Peter Osborne and his brother-in-law Antony Little, its very first award-winning collection of exciting hand printed wallpaper broadened design horizons and brought instant success.

For over four decades Osborne & Little's designs, across printed fabrics and weaves as well as wallpaper, have been at the heart of interior trends, from the paint effects of the 1980s to the holographic papers launched in 2010.

Osborne & Little is, in addition, proud to be the distributor of two distinguished brands; the collections of internationally celebrated interior designer NINA CAMPBELL and of the elegant Parisian design studio, LORCA.

Osborne & Little is as inspired and energetic today as ever, creating a constant stream of new collections that push forward boundaries and maintain a hard won reputation for excellence.