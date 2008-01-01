Your browser is out-of-date.

Lewis &amp; Wood
Textiles & Upholstery in Stroud
    • In the summer of 2008 Lewis & Wood moved to Woodchester Mill, a magnificent building in the Stroud Valleys - a far cry from the company’s small beginnings in a London basement, where it was first formed by textile printer, Stephen Lewis and interior designer, Joanna Wood in 1993.

    Since then, Lewis & Wood has created a substantial collection of textiles and wallpapers, largely manufactured in Britain. The success of the company lies in its determination to be different.

    The commitment to produce original products starts in our screen printing studio, where creative director, Magdalen Jebb collaborates with a variety of freelance designers, from different disciplines to encourage an original approach. We then work with weavers, dyers, printers and finishers to try new techniques. This isn’t always easy, but it does make the result a lot more interesting.

    Services
    Fabric & Wallpaper Manufacturers
    Service areas
    Stroud
    Company awards
    Homes & Garden Awards Best Printed Fabric Award 2013 & 2014
    Address
    Woodchester Mill North Woodchester Gloucestershire
    GL5 5NN Stroud
    United Kingdom
    +44-1453878517 www.lewisandwood.co.uk
